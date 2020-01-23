Clare Co. Man Faces Charges for Multi-County Car Chase
A traffic stop in Clare County turned into a full-on two-county car chase between police and a Harrison man.
Authorities say they tried to stop this man Joshua Carlton on 5th Street for not having a plate registration and for car violations when he suddenly sped off, putting the pedal to the metal.
Carlton led them on a crazy chase down South Grant Avenue and as police continued to follow him, Carton suddenly lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a snowbank.
He was arrested and taken to Clare County Jail, he now faces a slew of charges and has a 20 thousand dollar cash bond.