Clare Co. Man Faces Charges for Multi-County Car Chase

A traffic stop in Clare County turned into a full-on two-county car chase between police and a Harrison man.

Authorities say they tried to stop this man Joshua Carlton on 5th Street for not having a plate registration and for car violations when he suddenly sped off, putting the pedal to the metal.

Carlton led them on a crazy chase down South Grant Avenue and as police continued to follow him, Carton suddenly lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a snowbank.

He was arrested and taken to Clare County Jail, he now faces a slew of charges and has a 20 thousand dollar cash bond.