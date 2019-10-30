Clare Co. Investigators Reconstructing Deadly Accident

An accident that killed a man has the Clare County Sheriff’s Department attempting to piece the puzzle back together.

Investigators say the driver of a Dodge Caravan — a 23-year-old Clare woman — blew through a stop sign on Beaverton Road in Grant Township…

And into the path of an oncoming Chrysler van.

A 22-year-old passenger in the Dodge was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other two people inside — plus the three in the Chrysler van — had to be taken to a Clare medical center for treatment.

Accident reconstruction experts will piece the crash back together as the investigation continues.