Clare Co. Deputies Investigating Deadly Weekend Crash

A deadly crash in Clare County over the weekend is still under investigation at this hour.

Deputies responded to West Ashard Road near Pinehurst in Freeman Township just after two in the afternoon on the 23rd.

They found a black Buick had drifted off the road, through a ditch — before finally colliding with a tree.

E-M-S pronounced its driver — 83-year-old George Vantubergen of Lake — dead at the scene.

A passenger — Marjorie Vantubergen — had to be taken to the hospital for treatment.

Again, the crash is still under investigation.