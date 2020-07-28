Clare City Police: No One Injured in Clare Hotel Shooting

Authorities say a domestic violence incident at a hotel Monday morning ended in an active shooting.

When authorities arrived at the scene of Quality Inn hotel, they say a man answered the door and threatened police with a handgun.

Police then backed away immediately.

The suspect then fired multiple shots from the hotel room into the parking lot towards the officers.

Police say after hours of negotiation the man eventually gave himself up.

The hotel was evacuated and police say there were no injuries.

The suspect was arrested and is Clare County custody.

Investigation on the shooting is still underway.