Chippewa Co. Police Say They Need Your Help Finding Wanted Woman

Police are asking you to be on the lookout for a wanted Sault Ste, Marie woman with a pretty shady past.

Chippewa County police say this woman Tara Jo Horka has been on the run since Friday, and there are now two warrants out for her arrest.

Horka’s previous criminal history ranges from drugs, retail fraud, and even home invasion.

Police describe her as being 5’3, around 145 pounds, a star tattoo near her right ear and a piercing in her left nostril.

Police say if you have seen this woman please call 911 immediately.