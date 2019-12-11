Church Mourns Death of Local Pastor

Authorities are looking into the death of a local pastor; former West Side Community pastor John Clark has passed away.

Authorities found Clark dead from a single gunshot wound on his property…

The Benzie County Sheriff’s office says they are still waiting for the autopsy report and that the case has been turned over to the Leelanau County Sheriff’s Office..

Sheriff Mike Berkovich says the investigation is still underway..

And so far it has been found that $500,000 of church funds, were misused.

On Facebook, the West Side Community Church says they are opening their doors to those that need prayer…