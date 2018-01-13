Chrysler Issues Recall for Over 153,000 2017 Pacifica Minivans

Fiat Chrysler has announced a recall of more than 153,000 Chrysler Pacifica minivans.

The only affected minivans are the non-hybrid 2017 model of the Pacifica.

An investigation found that under a rare set of conditions, a vehicle’s engine control module may incorrectly assess the engine’s operating status.

FCA says that may cause the engine to stall while starting, turning, or driving at low, steady speeds.

At this time, FCA is only aware of one accident involving the malfunction, but aren’t aware of any injuries.

If your car is affected by the recall, FCA advises you to schedule service to install updated engine control software, which will be available – free of charge – from certified Chrysler dealer.