Chronic Wasting Disease Found in Gratiot County

Two new counties likely will be added to the list of Michigan counties where chronic wasting disease has been found.

Ones of those is right here in northern Michigan, a 4-year-old buck in Gratiot County is suspected positive for the disease.

And in Eaton County, a 2-year-old buck.

CWD is a fatal neurological disease that affects white-tailed deer, mule deer, elk and moose.

The samples were sent to a Laboratory in Iowa, for confirmation, which is expected next week.

Chronic wasting disease currently has been confirmed in Clinton, Dickinson, Ingham, Ionia, Jackson, Kent and Montcalm counties.

Hunters are strongly encouraged to get their deer checked at your local deer check station.