Christmas Tree Sales Up Early in Northern Michigan

It’s beginning to feel and look a lot like Christmas and many people are getting into the Christmas spirit early in Northern Michigan.

Christmas tree sales have skyrocketed during the month of November, which is odd for the Clark Family Farm

For over 170 years, Marvin Clark’s family has owned the farm and has been selling Christmas trees since the 1980s.

This family-owned business, now run by Marvin, his son, and his wife specializes in Christmas trees.

People usually don’t start to buy Christmas trees until Thanksgiving is over, but Marvin says this year things are different.

“Normally the day after thanksgiving is our kick-off day. This year we have been selling more trees before thanksgiving which is very rare for us,” said Marvin.

With the CDC and Governor Whitmer recommending families to avoid large family gatherings for this year’s Thanksgiving, many are looking to kick off the Christmas season early.

“Everybody kind of seems like they are excited about getting Christmas started early. They’re out with the families and their kids are in good spirits so it makes us feel good that people are getting some normalcy with COVID going around,” said Marvin.

The Clark Family farm sells wreaths, Christmas trees and is open during the week from 10:00 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.