Chippewa Hills Bus Involved in Minor Accident
Posted On December 6, 2018
95 Views0
A school bus in Mecosta County was involved in a minor crash.
A Chippewa Hills bus in the Lake Isabella area was hit in the back end Thursday morning.
The district says the crash was very minor and no injuries were reported.
According to the school, students in the rear said they heard and felt a thump, but that was it.
Schools officials were on scene and parents were notified quickly, as they waited for the report to be completed.