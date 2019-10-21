Chippewa County Teen Killed in Rollover Crash

Deputies in Chippewa County are investigating a crash that left a teen dead.

It happened around 3-48 Saturday morning.

That’s when police and rescue crews responded to a reported rollover on M-48 near Hanna Rd.

Deputies say the vehicle was found with the driver trapped inside.

An initial investigation found that the vehicle drifted off the side of M-48 and hit a culvert, launching it 132 feet.

Observations on the scene also indicate that speed was a factor.

The driver, 18-year-old Joshua Goodell of the Pickford area was hospitalized, but later succumbed to his injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.