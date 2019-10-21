Chippewa County Teen Killed in Rollover Crash
Posted On October 21, 2019
Deputies in Chippewa County are investigating a crash that left a teen dead.
It happened around 3-48 Saturday morning.
That’s when police and rescue crews responded to a reported rollover on M-48 near Hanna Rd.
Deputies say the vehicle was found with the driver trapped inside.
An initial investigation found that the vehicle drifted off the side of M-48 and hit a culvert, launching it 132 feet.
Observations on the scene also indicate that speed was a factor.
The driver, 18-year-old Joshua Goodell of the Pickford area was hospitalized, but later succumbed to his injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.