- Advertisement -
Home » Local News

Chippewa County Teen Killed in Rollover Crash

Remington HernandezRemington Hernandez Posted On October 21, 2019
361 Views
0

Deputies in Chippewa County are investigating a crash that left a teen dead.

It happened around 3-48 Saturday morning.

That’s when police and rescue crews responded to a reported rollover on M-48 near Hanna Rd.

Deputies say the vehicle was found with the driver trapped inside.

An initial investigation found that the vehicle drifted off the side of M-48 and hit a culvert, launching it 132 feet.

Observations on the scene also indicate that speed was a factor.

The driver, 18-year-old Joshua Goodell of the Pickford area was hospitalized, but later succumbed to his injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Post Views: 361



Trending Now
MI Confirms 5th "Triple E" Death in Cass Co. Resident
Staff Writer October 15, 2019
Police Searching for Vehicle After Trailer Detaches, Hits Car
Remington Hernandez October 17, 2019
Read Next

You are reading
Chippewa County Teen Killed in Rollover Crash
Share No Comment