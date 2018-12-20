Chippewa County Sheriff’s Warn of Porch Pirates

The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office says there has been an increase in reports of porch pirates.

Deputies are now offering tips to help combat this issue.

The Sheriff’s Office advises to plan on having a neighbor or friend pick up the package for you, to install a security camera or smart doorbell, have the package delivered to your work if possible or even give specific directions on a safer place to leave package.

Deputies warn that thieves often drive around looking for unattended packages and to plan ahead so you don’t become a victim.