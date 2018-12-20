- Advertisement -
Home » Local News

Chippewa County Sheriff’s Warn of Porch Pirates

Jessica MojonnierJessica Mojonnier Posted On December 20, 2018
222 Views
0

The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office says there has been an increase in reports of porch pirates.

Deputies are now offering tips to help combat this issue.

The Sheriff’s Office advises to plan on having a neighbor or friend pick up the package for you, to install a security camera or smart doorbell, have the package delivered to your work if possible or even give specific directions on a safer place to leave package.

Deputies warn that thieves often drive around looking for unattended packages and to plan ahead so you don’t become a victim.

Post Views: 222



Trending Now
UPDATE: Wexford County Deputies Arrest Fugitive Following Chase
Remington Hernandez December 17, 2018
Person of the Week: Emma and Erin Prosser
Heather Stilson December 17, 2018
Read Next

You are reading
Chippewa County Sheriff’s Warn of Porch Pirates
Share No Comment