Chippewa County Sheriff Warns of Scam After Being Targeted
Posted On September 28, 2020
On Monday, September 28, Sheriff Bitnar posted a warning on the Department’s Facebook page.
The sheriff said he received an email, which appears to be warning him of a final eviction notice from the Federal Housing Division.
The sheriff says if you get a similar email, just delete it and do not click the link.
The sheriff playfully reassures that he is not being evicted from the sheriff’s department.