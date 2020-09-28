- Advertisement -
Chippewa County Sheriff Warns of Scam After Being Targeted

Andrea Ludema Posted On September 28, 2020
On Monday, September 28, Sheriff Bitnar posted a warning on the Department’s Facebook page.

The sheriff said he received an email, which appears to be warning him of a final eviction notice from the Federal Housing Division.

The sheriff says if you get a similar email, just delete it and do not click the link.

The sheriff playfully reassures that he is not being evicted from the sheriff’s department.

Chippewa County Sheriff Warns of Scam After Being Targeted
