Chippewa County School Bus Driver Charged With False Police Reports, Now On Leave

A bus driver in Chippewa County has been charged and placed on leave.

Back in February, Troopers investigated after an Ojibwe Charter Schools bus had its windows shot out.

The driver, 40 year-old Thomas Bontrager, told police that the bus was damaged by gun fire on M-129 near 20 Mile Rd north of Pickford.

Troopers and Bay Mills Law Enforcement investigated over several days, and found that the damage didn’t happen while the bus was near Pickford, and may have happened while at the school.

After further investigation, Bontrager was charged with false report of a felony and lying to a peace officer.

He turned himself into police and was arraigned on Tuesday.

Ojibwe Charter Schools released a statement Thursday, reading in part:

“Mr. Bontrager has been placed on administrative leave of absence pending an investigation into recently filed criminal charges”… “there are no allegations that Mr. Bontrager engaged in any misconduct while operating the school bus or in his interactions with students.”

If convicted, Bontrager could face up to four years in prison and/or a $2,000 fine.