Chippewa County Deputies Searching For Suspect in Domestic Violence

Deputies in Chippewa County are searching for a man with multiple warrants out for his arrest.

James Perrault is wanted for a domestic assault with major injuries that happened Tuesday in Rudyard.

He reportedly left the before officers arrived and is believed to be on the run.

Perrault also has warrants for failing to appear in another domestic assault, for damaged property, and for failing to pay child support.

Deputies say he has violent tendencies and should not be approached, but there is no reason to believe he is armed.

Perrault is 6’2″, 187 pounds, and has red hair.

If you have information on his whereabouts, you’re urged to call 911.