Chippewa Co. Student Threatens to Shoot Up School, Brings Fake Gun
Posted On March 5, 2020
A Chippewa County student is in trouble after allegedly threatening to shoot up his school and bringing in a fake gun.
Rudyard Area Schools say they got a tip Wednesday that a student possibly had a handgun at school.
After further investigation school administrators found a fake gun in the student’s bookbag.
The district says the student threatened to shoot another student and shoot up the school.
The 17-year-old student was taken to jail for probation violation.