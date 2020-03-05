Chippewa Co. Student Threatens to Shoot Up School, Brings Fake Gun

A Chippewa County student is in trouble after allegedly threatening to shoot up his school and bringing in a fake gun.

Rudyard Area Schools say they got a tip Wednesday that a student possibly had a handgun at school.

After further investigation school administrators found a fake gun in the student’s bookbag.

The district says the student threatened to shoot another student and shoot up the school.

The 17-year-old student was taken to jail for probation violation.