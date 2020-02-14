Chippewa Co. Man Arrested for Producing and Possessing Child Porn

A Chippewa County man appeared in court yesterday for arraignment, he faces 14 sex crime charges all of which involve children.

Authorities say this man Duane Forrest produced child porn in the local community.

Forrest was arrested after police searched a home on Tweed Street in Sault Ste Marie.

During the search, police say they found cellphones and computers all of which had sexually abusive videos and pictures of children.

Although some of the victims have been identified, the police believe there are more victims and urge potential victims to come forward.

Investigation on this case is still ongoing, keep it right here as new details continue to develop.