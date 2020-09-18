- Advertisement -
Chippewa Co. Man Arrested for Child Porn

Sierra Searcy Posted On September 18, 2020
A Chippewa County man is arrested for child porn in South Dakota after months of investigation. 

This man, Waylon Staricha, faces charges for child sexually abusive material. 

Wednesday state police in Sault Ste. Marie was asked to help detectives in South Dakota. 

Police say the suspect was from South Dakota and recently moved to the Rudyard area. 

Staricha was arrested on Wednesday and was released on bond. 

He is expected back in court October 15th.  

