Chippewa Co. Authorities Advise Drivers to “Stay Home and Not Drive Unless Absolutely Necessary”

Chippewa County authorities are urging drivers in the area to stay home and stay off the roads after a day of snow ice and high winds.

Authorities report that many trees have fallen across the county making roads dangerous.

In a Facebook post, the Chippewa Sheriff’s Office says, “At to this time we would ask you to please stay home and not drive unless absolutely necessary. We have hundreds of trees down all over the county.

Authorities say that If you do decide to drive and come across power lines down in the road do not attempt to drive through it and do not get out of your car…call 911.