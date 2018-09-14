Child Rushed to Hospital After He Was Accidentally Ran Over

A child was seriously injured after being ran over in Mecosta County.

At around 8 o’clock Thursday night, deputies responded to an accident at a home in Fork Township.

An investigation found that a 35 year-old Barryton man was driving his truck out of a garage when he accidentally ran over his 1 year-old son.

The child was taken to Spectrum Health Big Rapids where he was then flown to Devos Children’s hospital in Grand Rapids for serious injuries.

The child’s current condition is unknown.