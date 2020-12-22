Child Found in Cadillac After Being Kidnapped from Father Downstate

A 1-year-old girl was kidnapped from her father by the child’s mother and her husband Friday.

The 30-year-old woman and her 55-year-old husband were found in Cadillac with the child and were arrested.

Police say they also found a 5-year-old.

The boy was released to family members and the girl was returned to her father.

The suspects were both wanted for felony kidnapping charges and are now in Wexford County Jail.