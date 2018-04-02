Child Dies in Leelanau County Crash

A young girl is dead after a crash in Leelanau County.

At 10:46 Saturday morning, Leelanau County Deputies and Glen Lake Rescue Crews responded to the intersection of M-72 and Plowman Rd for the report of a two car accident.

Once on scene, crews found two vehicles off the roadway with extensive damage.

Deputies say a 2009 red Toyota was southbound on Plowman Road approaching the M-72 intersection when it failed to stop for the stop sign and was hit by an eastbound van.

The Toyota traveled off the southeast side of the intersection where it rolled over into a large tree.

Both drivers, a 51 year-old Traverse City man and 22 year old Lake Ann woman, were taken to Munson for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Two children were passengers in the rear seat of the Toyota.

A five year old girl from Maple City suffered serious injuries and was taken to Munson for treatment.

8 year-old Ava Mae Geiger, also from Maple City suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation into the accident is on-going.

Deputies say heavy, wet snow had begun to fall at the time of the crash and the road was wet, but it is unknown whether this contributed to the crash.