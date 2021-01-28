- Advertisement -
Chicago Man Sentenced Up to 50 Years in Prison for Mt. Pleasant Murder

Catilynn Fogarty Posted On January 28, 2021
A Chicago man will spend up to 50 years behind bars for second-degree murder. 

This man Miykeal Norfleat shot and killed a man at an off-campus apartment in Mt. Pleasant in April 2020.

Police say Norfleat tried to rob the victim of drugs leading to the deadly shooting. 

The suspect pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 31-50 years. 

Norfleat was also sentenced to 18-40 years for conspiracy to commit murder and armed robbery. 

