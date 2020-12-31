- Advertisement -
Chicago Man Pleads Guilty to Second Dergree Murder in Isabella County

Catilynn Fogarty Posted On December 31, 2020
A Chicago man charged with murder pleaded guilty in Isabella County. 

This man, Miykael Norfleat was charged back in April for the murder of Raven Edelen, a former Central Michigan University student. 

Norfleat also pleaded guilty to Assault With a Dangerous Weapon and Conspiracy to Commit Armed Robbery. 

A second suspect was also arrested. 

Justin Collins faces the same charges and is expected to go to trial in March. 

