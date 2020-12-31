Chicago Man Pleads Guilty to Second Dergree Murder in Isabella County
Posted On December 31, 2020
A Chicago man charged with murder pleaded guilty in Isabella County.
This man, Miykael Norfleat was charged back in April for the murder of Raven Edelen, a former Central Michigan University student.
Norfleat also pleaded guilty to Assault With a Dangerous Weapon and Conspiracy to Commit Armed Robbery.
A second suspect was also arrested.
Justin Collins faces the same charges and is expected to go to trial in March.