Chicago Man Pleads Guilty to Second Dergree Murder in Isabella County

A Chicago man charged with murder pleaded guilty in Isabella County.

This man, Miykael Norfleat was charged back in April for the murder of Raven Edelen, a former Central Michigan University student.

Norfleat also pleaded guilty to Assault With a Dangerous Weapon and Conspiracy to Commit Armed Robbery.

A second suspect was also arrested.

Justin Collins faces the same charges and is expected to go to trial in March.