Chicago Duo in Mecosta Co. Custody for Counterfeiting

A pair suspected of passing bogus bills now formally charged in Mecosta County.

Investigators say Daveon Williams and Dajana Ramsey came up to Big Rapids from Chicago to pass multiple fake one hundred dollar bills.

We’ve learned they’re also the subjects of numerous county, state and secret service counterfeiting probes.

And that Williams had a separate counterfeiting warrant for his arrest out of Allegan County.

Williams and Ramsey each face three counts of uttering and publishing and for now remain in the Mecosta County Jail.