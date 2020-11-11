Cherryland Humane Society, Pets Naturally, and Local Author Tricia Frey Join Forces to Raise Funds for Homeless Pets

Tricia Frey, author of ‘River Love’ says she always told herself if could get the book published one day, a portion of the proceeds would benefit lost and homeless pets.

Frey says this all comes after she adopted a stray 14 years ago.

“When a sweet little Sheltie who I eventually named Sheldon wandered onto my lawn in the spring of 2006, my life changed forever,” said Frey.

“I quickly realized he was a stray. It took me two years to touch him for the first time and six more months to get him into my home. Years later when I decided to write his story, I dreamed of ways to use the book to rescue more pets like Sheldon. I wanted to make sure good things came from Sheldon’s amazing journey and life.”

Cherryland Humane Society will be the first recipient of what Frey hopes will be many fundraisers for homeless pets.

From Friday, October 16 through Sunday, November 15, Pets Naturally in Traverse City, will sell copies of River Love for $20.

”This is an inspiring story that illuminates the deep bond and life- changing moments when one decides to take a rescue animal into their home and heart,” said Heidi Yates, Executive Director, Cherryland Humane Society.

Pets Naturally will also include a $5 coupon for added value.

”Pets Naturally is delighted to be a part of this fundraiser,” said Kathy Hyland, owner of Pets Naturally.

“We embrace opportunities to help our local homeless pets and hope to raise lots of money for CHS.”

For more information on River Love or the CHS fundraiser—including how to order books for those unable to get copies at Pets Naturally—visit www.triciafrey.com.