Cherry Capital Airport Reports Record-Breaking 2018 for Passengers

Cherry Capital Airport is reporting a record number of passengers in 2018.

According to the airport, there has been a 5% increase year over year.

That translates in to over 500,000 total passengers traveling through the airport.

Is part of a trend that’s been going on for years, which airport officials credit to ongoing improvements.

Those include the recent runway extension that has allowed larger planes, with more seats to land.

In addition, the airport has added more destinations, including some in Europe.

Cherry Capital Airport says this bodes well for the local economy, as visitors travel across Northern Michigan and spend money.