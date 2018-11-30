Cherry Capital Airport Expands Summer Flights to Denver

The Cherry Capital airport in Traverse City has announced its’ expansion to Denver airports this upcoming summer.

Beginning June 8th of next year, Cherry Capital will be enhancing its’ Saturday seasonal schedule between TC and Denver.

The Saturday direct flight will depart DEN in the afternoon and arrives into TVC later in the evening.

The daily service will begin June 20th and operate the same schedule as the weekend service.

Adding over 10,000 seats this summer, the expansion will help bring visitors in and highlight Michigan as a destination.

You can visit tvcairport.com to learn more.