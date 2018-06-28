Cheboygan Woman Accused of Submitting Fraudulent Pee

A Cheboygan woman is accused of obstructing justice.

Kerry Morrish, the owner of Advanced Safety Training and Drug Testing, allegedly submitted a fraudulent urine sample of a person on probation.

Morrish has been charged with one count of obstruction of justice, which is a 5 year felony.

Cheboygan County-Undersheriff Tim Cook says that facilities who do not submit proper urine samples are jeopardizing the benefit that probation has to turn ones life around.

Morrish has been arraigned and is now awaiting her next court appearance.