Cheboygan Public Schools Resume Classes Friday After Threat

Students at Cheboygan Public Schools had to skip out on classes Thursday because of a threat a student made on social media.

Authorities say a student sent a fellow classmate a message on the social media app Snap Chat saying, “Don’t go to school tomorrow. I like you as a friend so my advice is to not go to school.”

Authorities immediately looked into the situation and it was decided to cancel school Thursday and resume Friday

The District Superintendent Paul Clark says,” At this time we believe the school is safe but for added safety of the children and for law enforcement to continue their investigation we took a pause on the side of caution.”