Cheboygan Police Need Your Help Catching Breaking and Entering Suspect
Posted On January 6, 2020
Authorities in Cheboygan say they need your help finding the person who broke into a local store on Saturday morning.
Authorities say there was a break into Louies Market between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m.
They say the suspect got away with a dolly and several cartons of cigarettes.
The person they are looking for is about 5″9, they were wearing a dark hoodie with a faded camo pattern and carrying a 30-inch duffel bag.
Authorities urge anyone with information to reach out to them immediately.