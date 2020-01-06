Cheboygan Police Need Your Help Catching Breaking and Entering Suspect

Authorities in Cheboygan say they need your help finding the person who broke into a local store on Saturday morning.

Authorities say there was a break into Louies Market between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m.

They say the suspect got away with a dolly and several cartons of cigarettes.

The person they are looking for is about 5″9, they were wearing a dark hoodie with a faded camo pattern and carrying a 30-inch duffel bag.

Authorities urge anyone with information to reach out to them immediately.