Cheboygan Police Need Your Help Catching Breaking and Entering Suspect

Sierra Searcy Posted On January 6, 2020
Authorities in Cheboygan say they need your help finding the person who broke into a local store on Saturday morning.

Authorities say there was a break into Louies Market between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m.

They say the suspect got away with a dolly and several cartons of cigarettes.

The person they are looking for is about 5″9, they were wearing a dark hoodie with a faded camo pattern and carrying a 30-inch duffel bag.

Authorities urge anyone with information to reach out to them immediately.

