Cheboygan Man to Serve Decades Behind Bars in Sex Crimes Case

Staff Writer Posted On September 4, 2019
A Cheboygan man convicted of criminal sexual conduct against a child will spend decades behind bars.

David Nils Calleaux, Junior took a no contest plea in circuit court.

That means while he doesn’t admit guilt, he does accept the punishment.

Prosecutors claim Calleaux, Junior allowed the ten-year-old involved to smoke cigarettes, marijuana, drive his car and watch pornography.

A judge sentenced him to 20 to 30 years in state prison…

After which he’ll have to register as a sex offender and remain on a tether for the rest of his life.

Calleaux, Junior will not be eligible for parole until 2039.

