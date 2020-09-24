Cheboygan Man Charged With Multiple Counts Criminal Sexual Conduct and Unlawful Imprisonment

Michigan State Police say they were called to the McLaren Northern Michigan Hospital in Cheboygan on July 12 for reports of a sexual assault that happened in Emmet County.

Troopers interviewed the victim who alleged an acquaintance, identified as 18-year-old James Edward Charboneau of Cheboygan, had driven her to a remote location in Emmet County and sexually assaulted her.

The victim’s statement led to a 19-count felony warrant issued for Charboneau by the Emmet County Prosecutor’s Office.

Charboneau was arrested on September 23, 2020.

He was arraigned on September 24 on six counts Criminal Sexual Conduct First Degree causing Personal Injury, six counts Criminal Sexual Conduct First Degree during commission of a felony, to-wit: Kidnapping – Unlawful Imprisonment, three counts Criminal Sexual Conduct Second Degree causing Personal Injury, three counts Criminal Sexual Conduct Second Degree during commission of a felony, to-wit: Kidnapping – Unlawful Imprisonment, and one count Unlawful Imprisonment.

His bond was set at $1,000,000 cash surety and remains in the Emmet County Jail.

His next scheduled court appearance is on October 21, 2020.