Cheboygan County Sheriff’s Office Investigates a Deadly Weekend Crash

The Cheboygan County Sheriff says his department was called to I-75 near Levering Rd on September 20 at 10:55 p.m. for a fiery one vehicle crash.

The preliminary investigation shows the vehicle, a 2010 Chevrolet Impala, was traveling north when the driver lost control in the outside lane, slid sideways across the inside lane into the median, rolling on its side, striking several trees.

The vehicle caught fire and had to be extinguished by responding fire departments.

Two people were in the vehicle and died at the scene.

The identities of the two occupants are not being released at this time pending notification of next of kin.

“At this time we do not know why the driver lost control. Due to the nature of the crash it will be some time before any results come back,” said Sheriff Clarmont.

Assisting on scene was the Mackinaw City Police Department, Emmet County Sheriff’s Office, Emmet County EMS, Mackinaw City Fire Department, and the Inverness Township Fire Department.