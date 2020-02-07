Cheboygan County Sheriff Warns of Poor Ice Conditions

Those of you looking to go out on the ice in Cheboygan County: listen up.

The sheriff is reporting that ice conditions on the county’s bigger lakes are poor.

This time of year, lake ice is usually good, but according to Sheriff Dale Clarmont, on deep lakes, the ice in many locations is thin.

The sheriff warns that around river mouths and creeks it is even thinner farther out this year.

And with movement of the ice due to temperature and wind, pressure cracks are prevalent.

Sheriff Clarmont is asking all those going out on the ice to be extra careful.

He recommends staying off the ice if it is not at least 5 inches thick.

A minimum of 8 inches of thickness is recommended before venturing out with snowmobiles and ORVs.

Still, remember that no ice is considered 100% safe.