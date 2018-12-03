Cheboygan County Deputies Kept Busy With Crashes Over The Weekend

Deputies in Cheboygan County were kept busy, responding to multiple crashes across the area Sunday.

In the late morning hours, the sheriff’s office handled six reports of vehicles in the ditch along I-75 from the south county line up to Mackinaw City.

The sheriff says all were driving too fast for conditions, but fortunately, there were

no injuries.

He is now reminding everyone to take it slow and give yourself extra time to get to where you need to go.

The Sheriff also says the move over law applies to drivers when they see tow trucks, fire trucks and ambulances on scene with their lights activated.