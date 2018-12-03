- Advertisement -
Home » Local News

Cheboygan County Deputies Kept Busy With Crashes Over The Weekend

Remington HernandezRemington Hernandez Posted On December 3, 2018
677 Views
0

Deputies in Cheboygan County were kept busy, responding to multiple crashes across the area Sunday.

In the late morning hours, the sheriff’s office handled six reports of vehicles in the ditch along I-75 from the south county line up to Mackinaw City.

The sheriff says all were driving too fast for conditions, but fortunately, there were
no injuries.

He is now reminding everyone to take it slow and give yourself extra time to get to where you need to go.

The Sheriff also says the move over law applies to drivers when they see tow trucks, fire trucks and ambulances on scene with their lights activated.

Post Views: 677



Trending Now
Missaukee, Crawford County Sheriffs Retire After Years of Service
Remington Hernandez December 3, 2018
MSP Houghton Lake Post Warns of Spike in Scams Against Elderly
Jessica Mojonnier November 30, 2018
Read Next

You are reading
Cheboygan County Deputies Kept Busy With Crashes Over The Weekend
Share No Comment