Cheboygan County Athlete Wins Division at 2018 Drive, Chip, and Putt National Championship

A northern Michigan golfer took home the division title at the 2018 Drive, Chip, and Putt National Championships.

The annual event took place in Augusta National in Georgia this past Sunday.

The golfer, 12-year-old PJ Maybank of Cheboygan, took home the 12-13 boys age division title.

And to celebrate his win, the police will escort Maybank tomorrow morning.

It’ll start at the Eagles Hall at 10:05am and head down Main Street, before making their way to Lincoln Avenue.

This will take them by both the Cheboygan High School and Cheboygan Intermediate School.