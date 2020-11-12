Cheboygan Co. Woman Falls Victim to Scam, Sends Fraudster $20k

A Cheboygan County woman is out 20,000 dollars after being scammed over the phone.

The woman says she got a call from a man claiming to be a federal agent.

The fraudster told the woman she had arrest warrants linking her to the Mexican drug cartel.

After the call, the woman hung up and got another call showing it was the Cheboygan County Sheriff’s department.

“This is a technique scammers use ‘caller ID spoofing’ where through the internet or purchase of a spoof card they make the call look like it is local, in this case, the Sheriff’s Department,” said Sheriff Clarmont.

The woman was then told she had to pay $20,000 to take care of the warrants.

Police say the woman was told to put $1,000 on prepaid cards and then send the rest through FedEx.

The woman unfortunately sent the money and fell victim to the scam.

“These scammers work quick and it is unlikely she will recover any of her money,” said Clarmont.