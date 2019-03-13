Cheboygan Co. Sheriff Asks Motorists to Slow Down During Snow Melt, Ice on Roads

Cheboygan County-Sheriff Dale Claremont asking motorists to slow down during the snow melt due to pooling water and ice on the roads.

The Sheriff says deputies responded to several accidents Wednesday morning as the rains swept the area and making the roads more of an ice rink than a roadway.

The first accident came in at 6:30AM on on I-75 in Nunda Township. The driver, 38 year-old James Smith Jr. lost control as he passed a vehicle.

The Sheriff say he started to hydroplane, slid across the roadway and into the snow bank along the shoulder and overturned.

No one was injured in the crash.