Cheboygan Co. Man Stabs Wife, Leads Police on Chase

A woman had to undergo emergency surgery, after being stabbed with a knife multiple times by her husband.

The suspect allegedly stabbed his wife while they were in the car.

She managed to escape and run free, until he then chased after her, stabbing her again over and over.

The suspect fled the scene, leading police on a chase.

Police say they tried to catch the suspect, and even used stop sticks to try to slow him down, but he avoided them.

Authorities were able to stop the suspect at the intersection of South Extension Road and Riggsville Road, using a special technique, causing the man to lose control and go into a ditch.

The wife had emergency surgery and is expected to make a full recovery.

The suspect is now in jail for multiple charges.