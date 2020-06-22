Cheboygan Co. Man Faces Felony for Home Invasion

A Cheboygan County man has been arrested for home invasion.

Police say they got a call regarding a home on Ballard Street in Wolverine.

The homeowner said she and two other people were in the home, when this man Donnie Poole, came into the home to confront someone.

Police say the suspect wanted to confront they man about an incident involving several teenage girls.

Poole kicked in the door, went inside and searched for the man who was hiding upstairs.

The suspect was unable to find the man, eventually left and later turned himself in to the police.

He was taken to Cheboygan County Jail, and faces a felony for Home Invasion First Degree.

Poole is currently out on bond and is due back in court June 29.