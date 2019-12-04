Cheboygan Co. Man Charged with Sex Crimes

A sex crimes case out of Cheboygan…

The suspect is now out on bond.

Michigan State Police out of the Gaylord Post responded to a bar in Cheboygan back in September.

The victim — claiming Gabriel Edward Jones — had touched her inappropriately.

Police made the arrest.

Jones is now charged with fourth degree criminal sexual conduct, which is punishable by up to two years in prison.

He’s now out on bond — awaiting his next court date.