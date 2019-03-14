- Advertisement -
Home » Local News

Cheboygan Co. Man Behind Bars After Alleged Sexual Assault Involving Minor

Jessica MojonnierJessica Mojonnier Posted On March 14, 2019
142 Views
0

A man is behind bars after a criminal sexual conduct investigation in Cheboygan County.

The Sheriff’s office arrested 34 year old Michael Allred after investigating information that he may be having sexual contact with a 14 year-old victim.

According to Sheriff Claremont, Allred allegedly started having contact with the juvenile back in October of 2018.

Based on the evidence, a prosecutor issued a a six count arrest warrant on Allred – five counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor and one count of criminal sexual conduct with a minor 2nd degree.

He’s due back in court later this week and is facing life in prison if convicted.

Post Views: 142



Trending Now
Newaygo County Deputies Searching for Liquor Theft Suspect
Remington Hernandez March 13, 2019
Stolen Missaukee County Road Commission Pickup Found by Detroit Police
Remington Hernandez March 13, 2019
Read Next

You are reading
Cheboygan Co. Man Behind Bars After Alleged Sexual Assault Involving Minor
Share No Comment