Cheboygan Co. Man Behind Bars After Alleged Sexual Assault Involving Minor

A man is behind bars after a criminal sexual conduct investigation in Cheboygan County.

The Sheriff’s office arrested 34 year old Michael Allred after investigating information that he may be having sexual contact with a 14 year-old victim.

According to Sheriff Claremont, Allred allegedly started having contact with the juvenile back in October of 2018.

Based on the evidence, a prosecutor issued a a six count arrest warrant on Allred – five counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor and one count of criminal sexual conduct with a minor 2nd degree.

He’s due back in court later this week and is facing life in prison if convicted.