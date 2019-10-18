Cheboygan Co. Man Arrested for Strangulation, Holding Ex-Girlfriend Against Her Will

Claims of a woman choked and held against her will…

Police have the suspect, who now faces charges for a laundry list of crimes.

Andrew Baker, arrested at his Cheboygan County home after what investigators uncovered.

That began with a reported domestic disturbance at the home on Abby Road in Grant Township around 11 Tuesday morning.

Baker met a sheriff’s deputy and state police at the door, when he told them he and his ex-girlfriend had been arguing about their kids.

The victim was still inside the home and asked for help, telling police Baker would not allow her to leave.

He allegedly invited her over Sunday, several days earlier, when that argument started.

Police claim he accused her of seeing other people, got drunk, lobbed bottles at her and shot a hole in the front door.

Baker also allegedly choked the woman several times.

He’s now in the Cheboygan County Jail on a $100-thousand bond, due in court on October 24th.

Baker’s charges include unlawful imprisonment, assault with intent to do great bodily harm by strangulation domestic violence and a slew of felony weapons charges.