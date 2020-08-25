Cheboygan Co. Man Arrested for Child Abuse, Domestic Violence

An Alanson man is Cheboygan County Jail for domestic violence and child abuse.

Police say this man Allen Griffith, got into a physical altercation at a campground in Ellis Township in early August.

During the incident injuries were sustained.

Police did not say exactly how many people were hospitalized, but we do know that parties involved in the altercation were taken to Northern Michigan Hospital for treatment for their injuries.

Detectives tell us, one of the victims is autistic and sustained significant injuries during the incident.

Further investigation led to Griffith to be arrested for Child Abuse and Domestic Violence.

This is not Griffith’s first time being arrested for domestic violence, authorities say this is his third offense.

Griffith is in jail on a $5,000 bond and his next court is August 27th.