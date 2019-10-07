- Advertisement -
Cheboygan Co. Fire Torches Up to a Thousand Tires

Staff Writer Posted On October 7, 2019
The D.E.Q. — investigating in the wake of a fire that torched upwards of one thousand tires in Cheboygan County.

Check out this video, sent in to us by the Topinabee Fire Department…

Which shows the scene near Bennett Road there — just after first responders pulled up.

Other images show it burning — and give you an idea of just how intense this fire really was.

Fire officials tell us a pile made up of between 500 and one thousand tires went up in flames — letting out a thick column of jet black smoke…

They say the quick response — with help from several other fire departments and an estimated 66-thousand gallons of water — made the situation far more manageable…

And kept the already towering flames — smaller than they could have been.

The D.E.Q. was on scene Monday looking into the situation.

