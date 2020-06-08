Cheboygan Co. Duo Arrested After Drug Bust

A duo now faces multiple charges after a drug bust in Cheboygan County.

Police say undercover officer bought heroin form these two, Brien Sullivan and Nicole Mahar in May.

After the purchase police arrested the two, and found heroin, methamphetamine and cash during the search of the apartment in Indian River.

They are both in Cheboygan County Jail, Mahar faces a 20 year charges for conspiracy to deliver heroin.

Sullivan faces a 40 year charge for count-1 delivery of heroin and a 2nd or subsequent offense

