Charlevoix Sheriff Warns of Possible Charges After Campaign Signs Were Vandalized

Charlevoix Sheriff Chuck Vondra says they’ve received numerous complaints of political signs being defaced, destroyed, or stolen.

He also says several complaints have come in regarding mail sent to people that are threatening in manner due to opposing political views.

Sheriff Vondra states people are being ignorant to their fellow neighbors and citizens.

He reminds everyone that others have the right to freedom of speech and that should be respected.

The Charlevoix County Sheriffs Office says they will protect the constitutional rights of its citizens and anyone found in violation of these rights will not be tolerated and charges will be submitted to the Charlevoix County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.