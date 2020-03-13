Charlevoix Man Sentenced to Prison After Resisting, Threats

A man arrested in Charlevoix County, who later made death threats, has been sentenced.

33-year-old oscar Guillen-Torres will spend at least five years in prison for those threats and carrying a concealed weapon.

He was also given 148 days in jail for resisting officers.

According to police, Guillen-Torres was stopped in October of 2019 for running a stop sign in East Jordan.

Officers found that he did not have identification, and when they went to arrest him, he resisted.

Once in custody, police say they found knives in Guillen-Torres’ vehicle and in his boot.

At the jail the next day, prosecutors say Guillen-Torres began making continued threats to a corrections officer.

Court records indicate that Guillen-Torres is not in the U.S. Legally and will likely face deportation to Honduras.