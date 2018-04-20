Charlevoix Man Sentenced for Sexual Assaulting 7-Year-Old

A Charlevoix man will spend five to fifteen years in prison for sexually assaulting a 7-year-old.

On March 21st 22-year-old Nicholas Thelen of Charlevoix pled guilty to CSC second degree.

Thelen admitted to sexually assaulting a 7-year-old at a birthday party.

The prosecutor said the child considered Thelen a “friend” and that he preyed upon her.

He removed the other children from the room and closed the blinds and door before assaulting her.

The victim reported the assault to another adult at the party.

The MSP investigated the case.

Thelen was said to be watching child sexually abusive material for years before the assault.

He was originally charged with CSC first degree, but the prosecution made the plea offer out of concern for the victim.

They didn’t want to put her through any greater stress or anxiety.

During sentencing the judge noted that sexual assaults of children are “evil acts.”

He sentenced Thelen to the maximum under the guidelines for this case, 57 to 180 months in prison.